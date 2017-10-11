New Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter said he would not mind if a Marlins player kneels during the national anthem.

Jeter made the comment at the 21st annual dinner for his Turn 2 Foundation.

Debate over the national anthem was reinvigorated when President Donald Trump said in September that NFL owners should "fire" players who protest during the anthem. The comments were denounced by NFL owners, players and coaches as well as figures from other sports.

In September, the Athletics' Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem.