NFL Players Respond to Trump's Comments on Anthem Protesters
Quickly
- Many current and former players voiced their disapproval with President Donald Trump's volatile comments Friday night.
It seems that sports and politics are constantly intertwined nowadays, and on Friday night it was President Donald Trump mixing the two. During a rally in Huntsville, Ala., President Trump voiced his disapproval on NFL players protesting during the national anthem.
"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired,"' said Trump.
#Trump says NFL owners need to say “get that son of a b*tch off the field right now” to players who kneel during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/CHg2ZmqSuN— BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 23, 2017
Many current and former players didn't take well to those comments and jumped to Twitter to exclaim their anger and disappointment.
Smh! Gives more reason https://t.co/TyVCJgQK0L— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) September 23, 2017
Trump stay in ur place... football have nothing to do wit u smh— Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017
Wow this is crazy! https://t.co/mude33WlH4— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 23, 2017
Trump!! 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔— Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) September 23, 2017
😳😳😳 yo this man is wildin’!!!!! https://t.co/KZOnGrKUd4— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 23, 2017
Unbelievable what he just said!! https://t.co/K5H58E3h43— Cecil Shorts III (@CecilShortsIII) September 23, 2017
Smh & all because @Kaepernick7 is exercising his right as an American citizen to protest.— Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017
What an emphatic response, where was this passion in response to Charlottesville...🤔 https://t.co/OkVZTdloXx— Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) September 23, 2017
Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh.— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017
"They're friends of mine, many of them."— Husain Abdullah (@HAbdullah39) September 23, 2017
Now we know why Kap ain't playin. #IStandWithKap https://t.co/Vzn5HSCS1K
I can’t take anything our Celebrity in Chief says seriously. He’s a real life clown/troll 🤡— George Iloka (@George_iloka) September 23, 2017
cloth has more value than people. apparently. https://t.co/PZjeRA9861— feeno (@ArianFoster) September 23, 2017
It appears the "stick-to-sports" era is officially over.