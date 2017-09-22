It seems that sports and politics are constantly intertwined nowadays, and on Friday night it was President Donald Trump mixing the two. During a rally in Huntsville, Ala., President Trump voiced his disapproval on NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired,"' said Trump.

#Trump says NFL owners need to say “get that son of a b*tch off the field right now” to players who kneel during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/CHg2ZmqSuN — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 23, 2017

Many current and former players didn't take well to those comments and jumped to Twitter to exclaim their anger and disappointment.

Trump stay in ur place... football have nothing to do wit u smh — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017

Wow this is crazy! https://t.co/mude33WlH4 — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 23, 2017

Trump!! 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) September 23, 2017

😳😳😳 yo this man is wildin’!!!!! https://t.co/KZOnGrKUd4 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 23, 2017

Unbelievable what he just said!! https://t.co/K5H58E3h43 — Cecil Shorts III (@CecilShortsIII) September 23, 2017

Smh & all because @Kaepernick7 is exercising his right as an American citizen to protest. — Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017

What an emphatic response, where was this passion in response to Charlottesville...🤔 https://t.co/OkVZTdloXx — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) September 23, 2017

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

"They're friends of mine, many of them."



Now we know why Kap ain't playin. #IStandWithKap https://t.co/Vzn5HSCS1K — Husain Abdullah (@HAbdullah39) September 23, 2017

I can’t take anything our Celebrity in Chief says seriously. He’s a real life clown/troll 🤡 — George Iloka (@George_iloka) September 23, 2017

cloth has more value than people. apparently. https://t.co/PZjeRA9861 — feeno (@ArianFoster) September 23, 2017

It appears the "stick-to-sports" era is officially over.