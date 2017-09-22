NFL

NFL Players Respond to Trump's Comments on Anthem Protesters

President Trump Demands ESPN 'Apologize for Untruth'

  • Many current and former players voiced their disapproval with President Donald Trump's volatile comments Friday night.
Kellen Becoats
19 minutes ago

It seems that sports and politics are constantly intertwined nowadays, and on Friday night it was President Donald Trump mixing the two. During a rally in Huntsville, Ala., President Trump voiced his disapproval on NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired,"' said Trump.

Many current and former players didn't take well to those comments and jumped to Twitter to exclaim their anger and disappointment.

It appears the "stick-to-sports" era is officially over.

