In Wednesday's NLDS Game 4, the Nationals held a 1-0 advantage at the top of the eighth inning.

After Ryan Zimmerman was picked off first base by Jon Lester, Daniel Murphy hit a two-out single to keep the inning alive. The Cubs then brought in Carl Edwards Jr. to pitch, and he walked Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters to load up the bases.

Michael A. Taylor took one ball from Edwards before he was pulled for Wade Davis. After fouling off the first pitch, Taylor sent a shot to right field that cleared the fence and extended the Nationals' lead to 5-0.

And just like that...



it's gone pic.twitter.com/nRPgIYLtBm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2017

The game is now heading to the ninth inning with Washington still leading 5-0.

The Cubs lead the series 2-1.