Watch: Michael Taylor Grand Slam Gives Nationals 5-0 Lead in NLDS Game 4

The score was 1-0 and the bases were loaded with two outs when Michael Taylor stepped to the plate in the top of the eighth inning.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 11, 2017

In Wednesday's NLDS Game 4, the Nationals held a 1-0 advantage at the top of the eighth inning.

After Ryan Zimmerman was picked off first base by Jon Lester, Daniel Murphy hit a two-out single to keep the inning alive. The Cubs then brought in Carl Edwards Jr. to pitch, and he walked Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters to load up the bases.

Michael A. Taylor took one ball from Edwards before he was pulled for Wade Davis. After fouling off the first pitch, Taylor sent a shot to right field that cleared the fence and extended the Nationals' lead to 5-0.

The game is now heading to the ninth inning with Washington still leading 5-0.

The Cubs lead the series 2-1.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters