Thursday's NLDS Game 5 was tied at 1 in the second inning when Michael A. Taylor stepped to the plate with two men on.

After a Daniel Murphy solo shot tied the score to lead off the inning, Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters singled to set the stage for Taylor to hit another game-changing home run.

In Wednesday's Game 4, Taylor hit a grand slam to right-center field that put Washington ahead 5-0 and sealed the win for the Nationals.

This time around Taylor only brought in three runs, but his home run brought just as much excitement to the Nationals' dugout as the one the night before did.

Michael A. Taylor delivers AGAIN pic.twitter.com/7MJxAc5R8Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2017

The winner of Thursday's game faces the Dodgers in the NLCS, starting Saturday.