Watch: Michael A. Taylor Goes Deep To Give Nationals 4-1 Lead in NLDS Game 5

On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor hit a grand slam to clinch the win for Washington. Thursday, his 3-run homer gave the Nationals an early lead.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 12, 2017

Thursday's NLDS Game 5 was tied at 1 in the second inning when Michael A. Taylor stepped to the plate with two men on.

After a Daniel Murphy solo shot tied the score to lead off the inning, Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters  singled to set the stage for Taylor to hit another game-changing home run.

In Wednesday's Game 4, Taylor hit a grand slam to right-center field that put Washington ahead 5-0 and sealed the win for the Nationals.

This time around Taylor only brought in three runs, but his home run brought just as much excitement to the Nationals' dugout as the one the night before did.

The winner of Thursday's game faces the Dodgers in the NLCS, starting Saturday.

