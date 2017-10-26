Watch: Dodgers Fan Jumps Into Astros Bullpen During World Series Game 2

Game 2 of the World Series had everything you could possibly think of.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 26, 2017

Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday was ridiculous to say the least.

Vin Scully showed up for the most epic first pitch ever. There was a blown save by the Dodgers. Then there were back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning by the Astros to give them the lead. Then there was a Yasiel Puig home run and a Dodgers comeback to tie the game and send it to the 11th. Then the Astros had a two-run home run to take a 7-5 lead in the 11th. Then there was another Dodgers home run in the 11th to make it a one-run game. And finally, the whole thing ended with a Puig strikeout to give the Astros their first ever World Series win.

It was really really really really really wild.

Oh yeah. And during all of that, a Dodgers fan jumped into the Astros bullpen to do who knows what to the Houston relievers.

The video below is graphic:

So now you know that if you want to go into an MLB bullpen, there's a decent chance that security will put you in a chokehold.

Who's ready for Game 3?

It's in Houston on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

 

