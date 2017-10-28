I don’t think Joc Pederson is a Redskins fan. He’s from California and he’s never tweeted about them. But he is at least a fan of Kirk Cousins’s 2015 “You like that!” exclamation.

After giving the Dodgers a big cushion with a three-run homer in the top of the ninth, Pederson broke out that very same phrase.

It can’t be a coincidence, right? He does the same pointing gesture Cousins did and repeats the phrase twice, just like Cousins.

I think it’s weird that your first instinct is to celebrate with a two-year-old reference to a team you don’t even support, but then again I’ve never hit a home run in the World Series. Maybe that has a strange effect on your brain.