Seven-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out a first pitch at all 30 MLB ballparks. She crossed another one off her list on Saturday.

Hailey was born with a birth defect that left her missing three fingers on her right hand, so she uses a prosthetic made by a 3D-printer. Her story about wanting to throw a first pitch at every stadium went viral back in September and many teams quickly reached out to help make it happen.

She never mentioned wanting to throw out a World Series pitch, so Saturday’s appearance at Minute Maid Park was just an added bonus.

Hailey Dawson brings the Houston crowd to its feet! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/0WlCoxXQ2j — Play Ball (@PlayBall) October 29, 2017

Earlier today, J.Verlander presented NV native Hailey Dawson, who will throw 1st pitch w/robotic hand, cleats w/ “Vegas Strong” inscription. pic.twitter.com/taHkdoHlep — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) October 28, 2017

If you look closely, you can also see that Hailey wore a special World Series-branded hand for the occasion.