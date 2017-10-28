Seven-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Throws First Pitch at World Series Game 4 With 3D-Printed Hand

Hailey Dawson wants to throw out a first pitch at every MLB ballpark. 

By Dan Gartland
October 28, 2017

Seven-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out a first pitch at all 30 MLB ballparks. She crossed another one off her list on Saturday. 

Hailey was born with a birth defect that left her missing three fingers on her right hand, so she uses a prosthetic made by a 3D-printer. Her story about wanting to throw a first pitch at every stadium went viral back in September and many teams quickly reached out to help make it happen. 

She never mentioned wanting to throw out a World Series pitch, so Saturday’s appearance at Minute Maid Park was just an added bonus. 

If you look closely, you can also see that Hailey wore a special World Series-branded hand for the occasion. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters