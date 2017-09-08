MLB

MLB Teams Come Together to Help Girl with 3D-Printed Hand Fulfill her Dream

A 7-year-old with a 3D–printed hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB stadium. And Major League Baseball teams want to make it happen. 

Hailey Dawson has something called Poland Syndrome, a birth defect that caused her to be born missing three fingers on her right hand. Hailey uses a 3D-printed hand constructed by UNLV engineers to throw a baseball. 

Bleacher Report posted a video this week about Hailey, detailing her dream to throw the first pitch at every MLB park. She has already thrown out the opening pitch at Nationals Park and Camden Yards. 

That's when MLB teams started responding, offering Dawson the opportunity fulfill her dream. 

Here's Hailey throwing out the first pitch at a Nationals game earlier this year.

Pretty awesome gesture by MLB teams. I'm excited to watch Hailey continue her ballpark tour. To follow Hailey's story, check out the Twitter account @Haileys_hand

