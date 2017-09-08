A 7-year-old with a 3D–printed hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB stadium. And Major League Baseball teams want to make it happen.

Hailey Dawson has something called Poland Syndrome, a birth defect that caused her to be born missing three fingers on her right hand. Hailey uses a 3D-printed hand constructed by UNLV engineers to throw a baseball.

Bleacher Report posted a video this week about Hailey, detailing her dream to throw the first pitch at every MLB park. She has already thrown out the opening pitch at Nationals Park and Camden Yards.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

That's when MLB teams started responding, offering Dawson the opportunity fulfill her dream.

sometimes twitter is really good pic.twitter.com/sWzoEIDcEG — Nats Squid (@NatsSquid) September 7, 2017

Sounds great! Can you DM us Hailey's info, so we can reach out? — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 7, 2017

We would love to have Hailey visit us! Please DM us her info! — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 7, 2017

Looks like we need to get you to Fenway, Hailey!



Just DM us with your info and we're in! ⚾️ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2017

Here's Hailey throwing out the first pitch at a Nationals game earlier this year.

Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old pitching prospect and your new personal hero, threw out yesterday's 1st pitch with her 3D-printed robotic hand! pic.twitter.com/wCL9xHRt1O — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 12, 2017

Pretty awesome gesture by MLB teams. I'm excited to watch Hailey continue her ballpark tour. To follow Hailey's story, check out the Twitter account @Haileys_hand.