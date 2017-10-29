Watch: Yuli Gurriel Crushes Three-Run Homer Off Clayton Kershaw in World Series Game 5

Yuli Gurriel has had success against the Dodgers starters this series.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 29, 2017

Clayton Kershaw was dealing for the first three innings in Game 5 of the World Series Sunday.

With a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Kershaw ran into some trouble.

It started with a George Springer walk to lead off the inning. Jose Altuve would then hit a single with one out, putting men on first and second. A Carlos Correa double put Houston on the board for the first time in the contest, and set the stage for Yuri Gurriel to tie it up.

The first basemen hit a shot to left field that knotted the game up at 4.

The winner of Sunday's game will take a 3-2 lead in the series with Game 6 on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

