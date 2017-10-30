Watch: Yasiel Puig Two-Run Home Run Sparks Dodgers' Ninth Inning Comeback

Yasiel Puig delivered a clutch home run for the Dodgers in their three-run ninth inning that tied Game 5 of the World Series.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 30, 2017

Game 5 of the World Series refuses to end.

The Dodgers entered the ninth inning trailing 12-9 with Chris Devenski on the mound for the Astros. Cody Bellinger starting the inning with  five-pitch walk. A Logan Forsythe strikeout had Houston two outs away from taking a 3-2 series lead.

Yasiel Puig came up after that and despite being 0-4 on the night up to that point, he was able to hit a one-handed home run to make it 12-11.

A double by Austin Barnes had Los Angeles in position to tie the game, but Joc Pederson grounded out for the second out of the inning. Then A Chris Taylor two-strike single up the middle tied the game at 12.

Kenley Jansen came in for the bottom of the ninth and was able to get through the inning without allowing a run and sent the game to extras.

The winner of the game will take a 3-2 lead in the World Series and have a chance to clinch the championship in Game 6 in Los Angeles Tuesday.

