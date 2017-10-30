Game 5 of the World Series refuses to end.

The Dodgers entered the ninth inning trailing 12-9 with Chris Devenski on the mound for the Astros. Cody Bellinger starting the inning with five-pitch walk. A Logan Forsythe strikeout had Houston two outs away from taking a 3-2 series lead.

Yasiel Puig came up after that and despite being 0-4 on the night up to that point, he was able to hit a one-handed home run to make it 12-11.

A double by Austin Barnes had Los Angeles in position to tie the game, but Joc Pederson grounded out for the second out of the inning. Then A Chris Taylor two-strike single up the middle tied the game at 12.

Yasiel Puig sets a new single #WorldSeries HR record (22), postseason HR record (101) with one swing of the bat. #LADvsHOU #JuicedBall 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/VaVNiRdpoM — Tim Dennis (@TDennisSportTog) October 30, 2017

I can’t get over this. It’s the World Series and you just stole a @YasielPuig homerun ball out of a woman’s hand and threw it back. #ws2017 pic.twitter.com/rCVafVqAfl — Marie Lehman Hagen (@marie_hagen) October 30, 2017

Kenley Jansen came in for the bottom of the ninth and was able to get through the inning without allowing a run and sent the game to extras.

The winner of the game will take a 3-2 lead in the World Series and have a chance to clinch the championship in Game 6 in Los Angeles Tuesday.