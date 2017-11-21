Matt Duffy’s Enormous Cat Skeeter Has Died

We have sad news for all fans of baseball and cats: Matt Duffy’s beloved cat, Skeeter, has died. He was 15.

“Even when it's expected, losing a member of the family is never easy,” Duffy wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes you'd forget this little guy was even a cat. After 15 awesome years, last night we had to say goodbye to Skeeter boy. Thank you for all the love and support that Skeets has gotten over the past couple of years. Our furry little light has gone dark.”

Skeeter, tipping the scales at 27 pounds, was a fan favorite in San Francisco and later in Tampa after Duffy was traded to the Rays. He even had his own Instagram account with nearly 17,000 followers.

Yes, this is the family cat. No, it's not photoshopped A post shared by Matt Duffy (@mm_duffy) on Apr 15, 2015 at 1:07pm PDT

No place I'd rather be! 😻 #gangsallhere #mybellyistheringcushion #kissthering #mattduffyscat #rallycat A post shared by Skeeter Duffy (@duffcat35) on Oct 17, 2015 at 11:41am PDT

When people tell me I'm losing weight... who, me? #musthavebeenmygoodside #iworkout #sfgiants #mattduffyscat #evenyear A post shared by Skeeter Duffy (@duffcat35) on Mar 7, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

Duffy told the San Francisco Chronicle that Skeeter had to be put down due to heart and kidney issues.