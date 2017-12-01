Marlins slugger and reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton's representatives are reportedly meeting with Cardinals executives in Los Angeles on Friday to discuss a potential trade, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Morosi reported the meeting does not necessarily include Stanton, but said the talks have reached a serious stage.

Stanton's representatives also reportedly met with Giants executives Thursday in Los Angeles, with Morosi reporting those talks are a serious stage as well.

Stanton, who led the majors in 2017 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, is owed $295 million for the last ten years of the record 13-year, $325 million deal he signed with Miami in November 2014. Built into that contract is a full no-trade clause, meaning Stanton would have to approve any deal. That gives Stanton leverage, as he essentially has the opportunity to hand-pick his next team. The Dodgers have emerged as a team that Stanton would approve a trade to.

The Marlins, led by new ownership under Derek Jeter, reportedly have told Stanton to accept a trade or be part of a massive rebuild. Stanton's contract is to blame with Jeter wanting to reduce the payroll to focus on a younger and cheaper group.