Marlins slugger and reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton's representatives reportedly met with Giants executives in Los Angeles to discuss a potential trade, reports SiriusXM's Craig Mish.

Stanton, who led the majors in 2017 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, is owed $295 million for the last ten years of the record 13-year, $325 million deal he signed with Miami in November 2014. Built into that contract is a full no-trade clause, meaning Stanton would have to approve any deal. That gives Stanton leverage, as he essentially has the opportunity to hand-pick his next team. The Dodgers have emerged as a team that Stanton would approve a trade to.

But why would the Marlins want to trade a 28-year-old who just won the MVP?

There is belief that the Marlins, under a new ownership group and now being led by Derek Jeter, want to get Stanton's mammoth deal off their books. Jeter has said that he wants to reduce the team's payroll as they seek to rebuild with a younger, cheaper core.

A potential deal with the Giants could look like this: the Marlins would send Stanton to San Francisco for second baseman Joe Panik, right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede and outfielder Chris Shaw, if San Francisco is willing to pay $250 million of the $295 million still on Stanton's contract, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Because the $295 million owed to Stanton over ten years is roughly what he'd receive as a free agent, the Marlins will likely have to pay some of his salary if they are to receive prospects in return.

Additionally, Morosi is reporting that although Stanton has not officially said he would accept a trade to the Giants, those involved are optimistic he will.