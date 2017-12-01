Marlins Scout Was Fired While Laying in Hospital Bed Recovering From Colon Cancer Surgery

The Marlins are cleaning house under their new ownership. 

By Dan Gartland
December 01, 2017

The Marlins’ house-cleaning efforts took a particularly cruel turn on Oct. 16. 

Marty Scott, a 64-year-old Marlins scout who had been with the team since 2011, was laying in a South Florida hospital bed recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his colon when he received a phone call informing him his contract would not be renewed, he told Yahoo’s Jeff PassanScott’s cancer was discovered as he underwent tests to prepare him for a kidney transplant.

“I just think 40 years was worth more than a spank on the butt and see you later,” Scott told Yahoo. “I’m very hurt. Forty years in baseball, I let a lot of people go. I never, ever fired somebody 10 days, 15 days before their contract was up. If I knew I was going to fire somebody, I did it at the beginning of September.”

Scott described the tone of the call as “apologetic,” though, Passan wrote.

The Marlins have carried out wholesale personnel changes across the organization since Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman bought the team this fall. In September, before the sale was even finalized, Jeter instructed Marlins president David Samson to fire four well-respected employees, according to the Miami Herald. Hall of Fame players Tony Perez and Andre Dawson were let go, as well as World Series winning manager Jack McKeon and Jeff “Mr. Marlin” Conine. Jeter reportedly asked Samson to deliver the bad news after informing Samson that he wouldn’t be back with the team. 

Rich Waltz, the Marlins’ TV play-by-play man for the last 13 years, is also gone, though Fox Sports Florida maintains that it made the decision without input from Marlins ownership. 

Cost cutting has been the dominant theme of Jeter and Sherman’s nascent ownership. They’ve spent the last several weeks trying to trade the team’s superstar slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, merely to unload his expensive contract. They’re also already recruiting additional investors

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters