Talks Between Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees Heating Up

Talks between the Yankees and National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton are heating up, multiple reporters said Friday night.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the Yankees are "in play" for Stanton, with Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan adding that progress has been made in the the talks with the Marlins. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro's name has surfaced in the talks as well.

Morosi added Stanton could be presented with a trade upon his agreement in the next 48 hours, and the Yankees are on Stanton's approved list per Rosenthal.

Both the Cardinals and Giants announced earlier Friday that Stanton would not be joining their teams.

The Cardinals said an agreement with the Marlins was in place but Stanton wouldn't waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. The Giants also said Stanton would not waive no-trade clause to come to San Francisco.

All eyes have been on the Marlins and Stanton's possible trade. A major factor in any talks revolving around Stanton is his massive contract; Stanton is still owed $295 million over ten years.

Stanton is coming off a season in which he hit .281 with 168 hits, 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. He led the league in home runs, RBI, extra-base hits and slugging percentage. His 59 home runs were the most in the majors since Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001. The Marlins finished the year with a 77–85 record.