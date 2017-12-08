National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton will not be headed to St. Louis, the Cardinals announced Friday.

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt announced an agreement with the Marlins was in place, but Stanton will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis.

The #STLCards today issued the following statement regarding the pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton. pic.twitter.com/rZekmW2sOf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 8, 2017

“We felt this was a great landing spot for him, but it was not meant to be," general manager John Mozeliak said.

All eyes have been on the Marlins and Stanton's possible trade. A major factor in any talks revolving around Stanton is his massive contract; Stanton is still owed $295 million over ten years.

Stanton is coming off a season in which he hit .281 with 168 hits, 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. He led the league in home runs, RBI, extra-base hits and slugging percentage. His 59 home runs were the most in the majors since Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001. The Marlins finished the year with a 77–85 record.