Giants Out of Possible Giancarlo Stanton Trade

The Giants announced Friday they were no longer in the mix to work out a trade for the Marlins slugger and NL MVP.

By Associated Press
December 08, 2017

Giancarlo Stanton has ruled out the San Francisco Giants on Friday after ruling out St. Louis earlier in the day.

The Giants announced Friday they were no longer in the mix to work out a trade for the Marlins slugger and NL MVP after having reached the parameters of a deal with new Miami CEO Derek Jeter and his team.

In a statement, the Giants say, "Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options."

Stanton has to approve any move given the full no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He is due to make $25 million in 2018 after the 28-year-old outfielder led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals also said Stanton had declined to accept a deal to St. Louis.

