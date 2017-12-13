Report: Tigers Trade Ian Kinsler to Angels

The second baseman has spent the last four years of his career with the Tigers.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 13, 2017

The Tigers are trading second baseman Ian Kinsler to the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kinsler, 35, is heading into his 13th season in MLB. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Rangers and the last four in Detroit. He is a four-time All-Star and won a Gold Glove in 2016.

Last season, Kinsler appeared in 139 games and had a slash of .237/.313/.412 while hitting 22 home runs.

CUrrently, MLB.com lists Kaleb Cowart as the Angels' starting second baseman. In 2017, Cowart appeared in 50 games for Los Angeles and hit for a slash of .225/.313/.382.

There has been no report about what the Tigers will receive from Los Angeles.

