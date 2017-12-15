Former Yankees Outfielder Dustin Fowler is Suing the White Sox

Fowler filed the lawsuit Friday, claiming the Sox and state agency were negligent because they failed to secure an unpadded electrical box along the right field line.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 15, 2017

Former Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler is suing the Chicago White Sox and the state agency that manages Guaranteed Rate Field after being seriously injured in his major league debut at the ballpark June 29, reports the Chicago Sun-Times

The Sun-Times reported Fowler filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on Friday, claiming the Sox and state agency were negligent because they failed to secure an unpadded electrical box along the right field line. The suit claims both parties knew of the unsafe condition and had time to improve it before the incident. It adds Fowler has suffered internal and external injuries while having to large amounts of money for medical care. 

Fowler collided with the box, was unable to stay upright and was carted off the field, later undergoing surgery. 

Fowler was the Yankees’ No. 10 prospect at the time according to Baseball America.

He was traded to the Athletics in July.

 

