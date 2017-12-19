Consider this another entry in the encyclopedia of weird baseball injuries: Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is likely to begin the season on the disabled list after an incident with a bull at his ranch in Venezuela.

The bad news is Perez needed surgery Monday after he fractured the radial head of his right elbow. The good news is Perez pitches with his left arm, so he won’t be out nearly as long as he would have been if it was the other elbow.

Perez was injured when he fell and landed on his elbow after the bull startled him, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. He’s expected to miss about four months, which would keep him out through most of the first month of the season.

Perez, 26, has been exceptionally durable for the Rangers over the last two seasons, totaling 383 2/3 innings in 65 starts. He had a 4.82 ERA and 115 strikeouts last season.