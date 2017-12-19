Rangers Pitcher Martin Perez Has Surgery After Breaking Elbow in Incident With Bull

Martin Perez won’t be ready for Opening Day after an incident with a bull at his ranch. 

By Dan Gartland
December 19, 2017

Consider this another entry in the encyclopedia of weird baseball injuries: Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is likely to begin the season on the disabled list after an incident with a bull at his ranch in Venezuela

The bad news is Perez needed surgery Monday after he fractured the radial head of his right elbow. The good news is Perez pitches with his left arm, so he won’t be out nearly as long as he would have been if it was the other elbow. 

Perez was injured when he fell and landed on his elbow after the bull startled him, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. He’s expected to miss about four months, which would keep him out through most of the first month of the season. 

Perez, 26, has been exceptionally durable for the Rangers over the last two seasons, totaling 383 2/3 innings in 65 starts. He had a 4.82 ERA and 115 strikeouts last season. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters