The Orioles may stop shopping third baseman Manny Machado as early as this week if trade offers do not improve, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Machado, 25, is entering the last year of his contract in Baltimore. The Orioles put the three-time All-Star on the trade block this offseason and have received interests from the Yankees, White Sox, Cardinals, Cubs and others.

According to Heyman, the Orioles could take Machado off the trade block if they do not start getting better offers by Wednesday or Thursday. He adds that they are looking for a deal similar to what the Braves got for Jason Heyward in 2014. In that transaction, Atlanta got back righthander Shelby Miller from the Cardinals.

There is no hard deadline for a Machado deal to get done, but according to Heyman, the Orioles are trying to address other offseason priorities like improving their starting rotation.

Last season Machado hit a career-low .259 but had 33 home runs and 95 RBIs.