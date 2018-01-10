Jay Bruce has agreed to return to the Mets, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports it is a three-year, $39 million deal.

Bruce was traded from the Mets to the Indians last season after spending parts of two seasons in New York. The rightfielder played 153 games with the Mets and had a slash of .245/.313/.482 to go along with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs.

In 43 games with the Indians last season, Bruce had seven homers and 26 RBIs with a .248/.331/.477 slash.

Bruce has played with just three teams during his 10-year career. Before being traded to the Mets in 2016, Bruce played nearly nine seasons with the Reds. For his career the three-time All-Star is hitting .249 to go with 277 career homers and 838 RBIs.