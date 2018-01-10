Report: Jay Bruce Agrees to Three-Year Deal to Return to Mets

Jay Bruce was traded from the Mets to the Indians last season after playing 153 games with New York over parts of two seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 10, 2018

Jay Bruce has agreed to return to the Mets, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports it is a three-year, $39 million deal.

Bruce was traded from the Mets to the Indians last season after spending parts of two seasons in New York. The rightfielder played 153 games with the Mets and had a slash of .245/.313/.482 to go along with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs.

In 43 games with the Indians last season, Bruce had seven homers and 26 RBIs with a .248/.331/.477 slash.

Bruce has played with just three teams during his 10-year career. Before being traded to the Mets in 2016, Bruce played nearly nine seasons with the Reds. For his career the three-time All-Star is hitting .249 to go with 277 career homers and 838 RBIs.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters