Report: Brewers Agree to Five-Year, $80 Million Deal With Lorenzo Cain

Lorenzo Cain started his MLB career with the Brewers.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 25, 2018

The Brewers have agreed to sign All-Star centerfielder Lorenzo Cain, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports it will be a five-year, $80 million deal.

Cain, 31, was drafted by Milwaukee in 2004 and made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2010. He played 43 games with the Milwuakee before getting traded to the Royals, where he's spent the last seven years of his career.

During his time in Kansas City, Cain reached an All-Star Game and helped the Royals reach two World Series, and capture the 2015 title. For his career, Cain has a slash of .290/.342/.421 to go along with 321 RBIs and 127 stolen bases.

In 2015, Cain finished third in MVP voting and made his only All-Star appearance. That season he hit .307 and had a career-high 28 stolen bags.

Earlier on Thursday the Brewers traded for outfileder Christian Yelich.

