Marlins Trade Christian Yelich to Brewers

The Marlins have traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Brewers.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 25, 2018

The Marlins have traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Brewers, the team announced Thursday.

Miami is getting outfielder Lewis Brinson, infielder Isan Diaz, outfielder Monte Harrison and pitcher Jordan Yamamoto in exchange. 

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. 

MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported at the end of December that the Marlins were in active talks with multiple team regarding the two with a high asking price. 

Over the next five years, Yelich is owed $58.25 million.

The Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner hit .282 last season with 18 home runs and 16 stolen bases. 

On Dec. 18, ESPN reported Yelich was unhappy with the current Marlins situation, wanting to talk with the front office before making any decisions about his future. 

Derek Jeter took over the Marlins along with Bruce Sherman in October. But the team made headlines in early December, trading National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees. The team traded outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals and traded second baseman Dee Gordon to the Mariners as well. 

With the various trades, Jeter has been looking to cut the Marlins' payroll, even telling Stanton before his trade to waive his no-trade clause or be part of a massive rebuild. 

Many have criticized the organization, from fans at a town hall meeting to star agent Scott Boras

 

