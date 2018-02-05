Report: Mets Signing Todd Frazier for Two Years, $17 Million

The Mets are getting Todd Frazier for a bargain. 

By Dan Gartland
February 05, 2018

The Mets have agreed to a two-year contract worth $17 million with free-agent third baseman Todd Frazier, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports

The Mets had a few options at third, including a potential trade for Pirates infielder Neil Walker, with David Wright unlikely to be healthy enough to play third ever again. 

Frazier, who turns 32 next week, was traded from the White Sox to the Yankees last summer and the Yanks were reportedly interested in bringing him back but are hesitant to go over the luxury tax threshold. The Yankees are also considering going into the season with rookies Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres as the top third base options. The New Jersey native was said to be interested in remaining in New York. 

It’s a pay cut for Frazier, who earned $20.25 million over the past two seasons, continuing the trend this winter of depressed free-agent values. 

Frazier hit .213 with a .772  OPS between Chicago and New York last season while cutting his strikeout rate as K’s rose across the league. He’s a good defender at third and has seen some time at first as well. 

