Tim Tebow could be playing baseball at the highest level in the Mets organization sooner than many expected.

Position players, pitchers and catchers are already in Port St. Lucie, Fla. and if it hasn't already joined them, Tebowmania is sure to be coming their way as well. On Sunday, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said he thinks Tebow "will play in the Major Leagues," according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The decision to invite the 30-year-old Tebow to spring training for a second consecutive year seemed like enough of a stretch to most people. If Tebow were to make the major league team at some point during his time with the Mets, it would be a shock.

Tebow signed with the Mets in September of 2016 in a move that many speculated was nothing more than a publicity stunt. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was a year removed from his most recent NFL contract and had already started working as a college football analyst for ESPN and SEC Network.

Here are Tim Tebow's own thoughts on playing in the Major Leagues: pic.twitter.com/187hygMPQT — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 18, 2018

Last year, in his first full season in the Mets organization, Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs in 126 minor league games. He split time with the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League and the St. Lucie Mets of the Florida State League.