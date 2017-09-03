New York Mets prospect and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow finished his first professional baseball season hitting .226 in 126 minor league games.

Tebow, 30, has said that he plans to return to the Mets organization next season.

Overall, he finished the year with a .226 batting average, eight home runs and 52 RBIs. He hit .220 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 64 games for the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League before being promoted to the Florida State League in June. He hit five home runs and 29 RBIs for the St. Lucie Mets.

No announcement or decision has been made as to whether the Mets will call him up to the major league roster due to the roster expansion in September since the Mets are out of the running for the playoffs.

Tebow is also expected to resume his duties as an SEC Network analyst for this year's college football season.