There is nothing quite like athletes or celebrates disguising themselves for the sake of surprising some unsuspecting fans.

Insert Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

The 2016 NL MVP teamed up with Red Bull to crash a few fantasy baseball drafts to award who ever selected Bryant with a can of Red Bull featuring his face.

The catch was Bryant showed up to the drafts dressed a pizza delivery guy and the fans participating in the drafts were told they were filming a documentary on fantasy baseball.

"What kind of people fall for 'Yeah, we're going to film a documentary on fantasy baseball?'" Bryant asked in the video above. "Those are definitely the people that are going to fall for me being a pizza delivery guy."

He makes a good point. When is the last time you had a 6'5" 230-pound pizza delivery man who also happened to resemble a two-time All-Star? You would expect guys who care this much about baseball—particularly the guy who says he named his child "Bryant" in honor of the World Series champion—would recognize one of the game's best players a bit quicker, but maybe that disguise was just really really good.

Although, when a stranger finds it necessary to defend Bryant's power to a group of fantasy baseball participants by explaining "the wind blows in at Wrigley Field every game," maybe that should have tipped off a few more of the guys.

Check out the video above to see Bryant's hilarity on display in tandem with the gullibility of these baseball fans.