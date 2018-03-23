All the best (and worst) names for your fantasy baseball team this year.
The hardest thing about fantasy baseball—harder than deciding whether to draft Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher or a hitter—is coming up with a name for your team. It’s also pretty important. A clever name can give the illusion that you actually know what you’re doing, or take the sting off an embarrassing record.
But if you’re having a rough time coming up with a name for yourself, we’ve compiled a list of more than 50 to choose from or inspire your own creation. Some of them are pretty good, many more of them are terrible. We will not apologize.
• Gregorious B.I.G.
• Shohei The Meaning Of Being Lonely
• Stormy Daniel Murphy
• Beautiful Clean Cole Hamels
• Alcides Soundsystem
• Ohtany! Ohtani! Ohtane!
• Betances with Wolves
• The Shape of Wacha
• Acuña Matata
• Judge, Jury and Executioner
• Cobb’s Plan
• Dry Those Bryant Eyes
• Sho (Hey Oh) Tani
• Syndergaarden Cop
• My Son Is Also Named Labourt
• Yes In-Didi
• Domo Arigato, Nolan Arenado
• Votto Ticket
• For Whom the Bellinger Tolls
• Elvis Andrus Impersonator
• Reasonable Trout
• Fulmer House
• Schwarber? I Hardly Even Know Her
• Scherzer? I Hardly Even Know Her
• The Correan WAR
• The WAR Andrus
• The First Bour WAR
• Three Lindors Down
• A Puig of their Own
• If you give a mouse a Mookie
• Wainwrights Don’t Wake a Wong
• You Know Nothing, Miguel Sano
• The Realmuto Housewives
• Gentlemen Profar Blondes
• You Don’t Want Cano Problem, Sano Problem With Me
• Plouffe! (There It Is)
• Schoop! (There it is)
• Snell Hath No Fury
• Confortobly Numb
• Corey Seager and the Silver Bullet Band
• Horton Hears a McHugh
• We’ll always have Neris
• Yangervis? I hardly know her
• Cano business like Sano Business
• These are not the Pedroias you’re looking for
• The Naquin and Famous
• Naquin and Afraid
• Chris Archers of Loaf
• Remember the First Adam Eaton?
• Hello Motter, Hello Fadder (Here I Am At Camp Tanaka)
• The Gyorko Store
• Tulo Windooooooow, Tulo Wall
• The Human Cespedes