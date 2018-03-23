The hardest thing about fantasy baseball—harder than deciding whether to draft Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher or a hitter—is coming up with a name for your team. It’s also pretty important. A clever name can give the illusion that you actually know what you’re doing, or take the sting off an embarrassing record.

But if you’re having a rough time coming up with a name for yourself, we’ve compiled a list of more than 50 to choose from or inspire your own creation. Some of them are pretty good, many more of them are terrible. We will not apologize.

• Gregorious B.I.G.

• Shohei The Meaning Of Being Lonely

• Stormy Daniel Murphy

• Beautiful Clean Cole Hamels

• Alcides Soundsystem

• Ohtany! Ohtani! Ohtane!

• Betances with Wolves

• The Shape of Wacha

• Acuña Matata

​• Judge, Jury and Executioner

• Cobb’s Plan

• Dry Those Bryant Eyes

• Sho (Hey Oh) Tani

• Syndergaarden Cop

• My Son Is Also Named Labourt

• Yes In-Didi

• Domo Arigato, Nolan Arenado

• Votto Ticket

• For Whom the Bellinger Tolls

• Elvis Andrus Impersonator

• Reasonable Trout

• Fulmer House

• Schwarber? I Hardly Even Know Her

• Scherzer? I Hardly Even Know Her

• The Correan WAR

• The WAR Andrus

​• The First Bour WAR

• Three Lindors Down

• A Puig of their Own

• If you give a mouse a Mookie

• Wainwrights Don’t Wake a Wong

• You Know Nothing, Miguel Sano

• The Realmuto Housewives

• Gentlemen Profar Blondes

• You Don’t Want Cano Problem, Sano Problem With Me

• Plouffe! (There It Is)

• Schoop! (There it is)

• Snell Hath No Fury

• Confortobly Numb

• Corey Seager and the Silver Bullet Band

• Horton Hears a McHugh

• We’ll always have Neris

• Yangervis? I hardly know her

• Cano business like Sano Business

• These are not the Pedroias you’re looking for

• The Naquin and Famous

• Naquin and Afraid

• Chris Archers of Loaf

• Remember the First Adam Eaton?

• Hello Motter, Hello Fadder (Here I Am At Camp Tanaka)

• The Gyorko Store

• Tulo Windooooooow, Tulo Wall

• The Human Cespedes