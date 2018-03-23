54 Fantasy Baseball Team Names That May or May Not Be Terrible

All the best (and worst) names for your fantasy baseball team this year.

By Dan Gartland, Chris Chavez, and Jeremy Woo
March 23, 2018

The hardest thing about fantasy baseball—harder than deciding whether to draft Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher or a hitter—is coming up with a name for your team. It’s also pretty important. A clever name can give the illusion that you actually know what you’re doing, or take the sting off an embarrassing record. 

But if you’re having a rough time coming up with a name for yourself, we’ve compiled a list of more than 50 to choose from or inspire your own creation. Some of them are pretty good, many more of them are terrible. We will not apologize. 

• Gregorious B.I.G.

• Shohei The Meaning Of Being Lonely

• Stormy Daniel Murphy

• Beautiful Clean Cole Hamels

• Alcides Soundsystem

• Ohtany! Ohtani! Ohtane!

• Betances with Wolves

• The Shape of Wacha

• Acuña Matata

​• Judge, Jury and Executioner

• Cobb’s Plan

• Dry Those Bryant Eyes

• Sho (Hey Oh) Tani

• Syndergaarden Cop

• My Son Is Also Named Labourt

• Yes In-Didi

• Domo Arigato, Nolan Arenado

• Votto Ticket

• For Whom the Bellinger Tolls

• Elvis Andrus Impersonator

• Reasonable Trout

• Fulmer House

• Schwarber? I Hardly Even Know Her

• Scherzer? I Hardly Even Know Her

• The Correan WAR

• The WAR Andrus

​• The First Bour WAR

• Three Lindors Down

• A Puig of their Own

• If you give a mouse a Mookie

• Wainwrights Don’t Wake a Wong

• You Know Nothing, Miguel Sano

• The Realmuto Housewives

• Gentlemen Profar Blondes

• You Don’t Want Cano Problem, Sano Problem With Me

• Plouffe! (There It Is)

• Schoop! (There it is)

• Snell Hath No Fury

• Confortobly Numb

• Corey Seager and the Silver Bullet Band

• Horton Hears a McHugh

• We’ll always have Neris

• Yangervis? I hardly know her

• Cano business like Sano Business

• These are not the Pedroias you’re looking for

• The Naquin and Famous

• Naquin and Afraid

• Chris Archers of Loaf

• Remember the First Adam Eaton?

• Hello Motter, Hello Fadder (Here I Am At Camp Tanaka)

• The Gyorko Store

• Tulo Windooooooow, Tulo Wall

• The Human Cespedes

