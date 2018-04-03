Watch: Yankees Fans Boo Giancarlo Stanton After Five Strikeouts In First Home Game

The Yankees fans had no respect for Giancarlo Stanton after a bad home opener in Pinstripes.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 03, 2018

Remember back when Giancarlo Stanton could do no wrong in his Yankees debut as he hit two home runs and collected four RBIs in a 6-1 win?

Well, in Tuesday's 11-4 victory over the Rays, Stanton could not do anything right at the plate, and the New York faithful made sure to let him know that he disappointed in his home debut.

Stanton struck out five times in Tuesday's contest, and left eight men on base in the process. While it is only his fifth game with the Yankees, the fans are not letting this type of performance slide, even for last year's NL MVP.

The five strikeouts are a career-high for Stanton, who had four strikeouts 16 times prior to Tuesday.

Luckily for Stanton, Didi Gregorius was batting clean-up right behind him, and had two three-run home runs and eight RBIs in total to lead New York in the win.

