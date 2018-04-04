The Braves and their fans aren't too fond of Bryce Harper. In his career, the Nationals' superstar has hit .287/.399/.533 against Atlanta, with 21 home runs in 96 games, and in their first series of this season, he's gone deep twice while walking six times in two-plus games. All of that excellence has earned him regular boos from the crowd at SunTrust Park—and, this week, some targeted trolling by Matthew Kaminski, otherwise known as the stadium organist for Braves games, who's taken some jabs at the Nationals by reminding them of Harper's impending free agency at season's end.

First up, here was Kaminski's song of choice when Harper came up in the top of the sixth on Tuesday night against reliever Sam Freeman, having already homered earlier in the game:

Braves organist just started playing “Go Cubs Go” as Bryce Harper steps up the plate — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 4, 2018

And here's what Kaminski went with when Harper took his first at-bat of Wednesday's afternoon tilt:

Organist's first song choice for Harper today? New York, New York. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 4, 2018

The Cubs and Yankees, of course, are expected to be popular suitors this winter for Harper, who is no lock to stay with the Nationals—much, you can imagine, to the joy of Braves fans (and probably the rest of the NL East).

That said, Kaminski still has a few song options left if he wants to keep this very good joke going. Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." (for the Dodgers) is ripe for the playing, and given all the money the Phillies will have to spend in the offseason, the Rocky theme might work its way into the rotation, too.

Either way, the music doesn't seem to be fazing Harper one bit: He walked in his first plate appearance today despite the Sinatra serenade. The trolling will have to continue until results are seen—though hopefully for Kaminski and the Braves, with better results than the Reds saw.