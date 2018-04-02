Some advice for fans when your team faces the Nationals: Don't taunt Bryce Harper. There's simply nothing good—nothing at all—that's going to come from trying to get a good heckle in against a player who's a world-destroying force at the plate when healthy. Case in point: this poor dude during Sunday's Reds-Nationals game in Cincinnati, who let Harper know during his ninth-inning at-bat against Raisel Iglesias exactly what he thinks of a guy who is a former No. 1 draft pick, MVP, and all-around superstar, and immediately paid a heavy karmic price for it.

1. Bryce Harper's up...



2. Someone yells "OVERRATED."



3. Bryce launches his SECOND HR of the game. pic.twitter.com/BTttlni4M2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2018

Keep in mind, Harper had already homered earlier in the game, and the Nationals were winning 5–3 at the time, and Washington had spent most of the first weekend of the season beating the pants off Cincinnati's woeful pitching staff. So not only was yelling "OVERRATED" a bad idea in abstract, but timing-wise, it was such a poor and stupid decision that it makes you wonder if that guy simply wanted to see if Harper could hear him and respond accordingly.

Well, anonymous Reds fan, if that was your goal, mission accomplished: Harper took Iglesias to the crossroads with that mammoth solo homer and made you look like a fool in the process. Oh, and that home run ended up being the difference in the Nationals' 6–5 win that kept the Reds winless on the year. Good job all around, Cincinnati.