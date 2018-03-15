Loyola-Chicago's Biggest Fan is 98-Year-Old Chaplain Sister Jean

The Ramblers beat the Hurricanes 64–62 with a buzzer beater, and Sister Jean was very happy. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 15, 2018

In No. 11 Loyola-Chicago's big win over over No. 6 Miami on Thursday, there was one fan who didn't have any doubt: the team's 98-year-old chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt. 

The Ramblers beat the Hurricanes 64–62 with a buzzer beater, and Sister Jean was very happy. 

In an interview after the game, Sister Jean thanked God and talked about the team's pregame prayer. 

“Thank God you did it because we knew we would do it," she said. "And when we were in the locker room ahead of the game, we just knew that we would do this. Our team is so great, and they don’t care who makes the points, as long as we win the game. And I said, ‘We’re gonna get the big W up there,’ and we did.”

According to articles from the student newspaper, the Loyola Phoenix, and ESPN, Sister Jean is a campus celebrity. 

And now she's a national one, even earning a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. 

Loyola next faces No. 3 Tennessee in the second round. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now