In No. 11 Loyola-Chicago's big win over over No. 6 Miami on Thursday, there was one fan who didn't have any doubt: the team's 98-year-old chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt.

The Ramblers beat the Hurricanes 64–62 with a buzzer beater, and Sister Jean was very happy.

After 33 years, Sr. Jean Dolores-Schmidt gets to see her Ramblers win an NCAA Tournament game.



You gotta love sports. pic.twitter.com/oyDcpT8ajJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 15, 2018

In an interview after the game, Sister Jean thanked God and talked about the team's pregame prayer.

“Thank God you did it because we knew we would do it," she said. "And when we were in the locker room ahead of the game, we just knew that we would do this. Our team is so great, and they don’t care who makes the points, as long as we win the game. And I said, ‘We’re gonna get the big W up there,’ and we did.”

At 98 years old, Sr. Jean Dolores-Schmidt is Loyola-Chicago's biggest fan.

She couldn't be happier after @RamblersMBB's win. pic.twitter.com/CKdz3T4MLj — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 15, 2018

According to articles from the student newspaper, the Loyola Phoenix, and ESPN, Sister Jean is a campus celebrity.

And now she's a national one, even earning a shoutout from former President Barack Obama.

Congrats to @LoyolaChicago and Sister Jean for a last-second upset - I had faith in my pick! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2018

Loyola next faces No. 3 Tennessee in the second round.