Bryce Harper’s Double Hair Dryer Video Was a Filthy Lie

It was just a viral marketing scheme. 

By Dan Gartland
April 12, 2018

I laughed for a solid 30 seconds when I saw the video Bryce Harper’s brother, Bryan, posted on Twitter on Wednesday showing Bryce using two hair dryers to get ready in the morning. Now I wish I hadn’t. 

The video, it turns out, was a viral marketing scheme by a chain of barbershops Harper is working with. 

That sucks. I thought this was Bryan Harper goofing on his more talented younger brother. It was just Bryan helping Bryce sell $20 bottles of hair products. It just wasn’t as obvious as the time Anthony Davis pretended to shave his unibrow.

