MLB announced Thursday that Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly and Yankees DH Tyler Austin will be suspended for their roles in Wednesday's benches-clearing brawl between the teams.

Kelly will get six games after throwing at Austin, and Austin will get five games after charging Kelly on the mound. Additionally, both players will be fined for the incident, and MLB announced they will both appeal their suspensions.

In the third inning, Austin slide into shortstop Brock Holt with his cleats up, causing some players to come on to the field to keep them separated. Then in the seventh, Kelly hit Austin, leading to Kelly to slam his bat to the ground before coming after the pitcher.

The teams play again Thursday at Fenway Park in the rubber match of the series.

The next series between the two will be in New York May 8-10.