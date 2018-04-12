Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin Both Suspended and Fined for Roles In Red Sox-Yankees Fight

Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin will both appeal their suspensions.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 12, 2018

MLB announced Thursday that Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly and Yankees DH Tyler Austin will be suspended for their roles in Wednesday's benches-clearing brawl between the teams.

Kelly will get six games after throwing at Austin, and Austin will get five games after charging Kelly on the mound. Additionally, both players will be fined for the incident, and MLB announced they will both appeal their suspensions.

In the third inning, Austin slide into shortstop Brock Holt with his cleats up, causing some players to come on to the field to keep them separated. Then in the seventh, Kelly hit Austin, leading to Kelly to slam his bat to the ground before coming after the pitcher.

The teams play again Thursday at Fenway Park in the rubber match of the series.

The next series between the two will be in New York May 8-10.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now