MLB Store Pulls Chief Wahoo Hats With Jackie Robinson Patch

People were upset by MLB’s decision to sell the hats. 

By Dan Gartland
April 16, 2018

MLB is no longer selling hats featuring the Indians’ admittedly racist “Chief Wahoo” logo and the league’s Jackie Robinson Day logo, according to Forbes’ Maury Brown.

The league “said that it was mistake and had somehow slipped through the cracks,” Brown reports.

Caps featuring the Robinson patch were available for all 30 teams and Cleveland’s version featured the Wahoo logo rather than the block C. There is no block C version of the hat available from the MLB shop.

The team has already decided to remove the racist caricature from its uniforms after this season. Observers have long held that the logo is racially insensitive but it took pressure from commissioner Rob Manfred to convince the team to finally do away with the logo. 

The Indians, who had their Saturday and Sunday games postponed due to weather, did not wear the hats on the field.

