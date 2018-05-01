Mets GM Sandy Alderson Not Surprised About Matt Harvey Partying Rumors

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson was asked about the report of pitcher Matt Harvey partying before a game.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 01, 2018

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson isn't surprised about the recent Matt Harvey rumors.

He was asked about if he was upset about a Page Six report that the starting pitcher was out partying in Los Angeles on Thursday before pitching against the Padres in San Diego the next day. He let up a home run to Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero in the Mets' 5–1 win.

"Usually I get upset if a report is unexpected," Alderson told media, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "So I guess the short answer is no."

"I think it can be a problem if it affects a player or a pitcher's preparation for work the following day or the following several days," Alderson added. "I'm not sure that was the case here. He pitched that Friday night. I know he gave up a home run, otherwise looked pretty good. 

The right-hander has been defiant since he was demoted to the bullpen after starting four games this year at 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA.​

Harvey spent the first two games after the move not speaking to media

He has a 5.76 ERA across 25 innings this season.

Last season, Harvey was suspended for three games after he did not show up for a game at Citi Field. Harvey was out in Manhattan the night before.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)