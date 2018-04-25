Mets pitcher Matt Harvey doesn't seem to be taking his new bullpen position well.

The New York righthander didn't want to speak to media on Wednesday night after his first relief appearance and also wasn't happy to talk Tuesday following a 6–5 win over the Cardinals.

Harvey allowed one run over two innings in the victory.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, when approached by reporters, Harvey laughed and said "No chance, zero chance.

He said "I have nothing to say to you guys," when asked why.

When asked why not, Harvey said "I don't f------ want to," according to the New York Daily News.

Harvey was demoted Saturday after starting four games this year at 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA.