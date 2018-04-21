Mets' Starting Pitcher Matt Harvey Has Been Moved To the Bullpen

The move comes after Harvey has struggled in his four starts this season.

By Jenna West
April 21, 2018

Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey has been moved to the bullpen, manager Mickey Callaway announced on Saturday.

Asked why Callaway sent Harvey to the bullpen rather than to play at Triple AAA, Callaway said Harvey is still valuable to the team.

"I think he can help us," Callaway said to reporters. "I think [pitching coach Dave Eiland] and I have both seen guys go to the bullpen and come out of it better than they were before. And I think that can be the case with Matt Harvey."

Callaway also said it was "inevitable" that Harvey will start again this season.

Harvey acknowledged that he can help the team from the bullpen but isn't happy with the news. 

"On a scale of one to 10, obviously I'm at a 10 with being pissed off," Harvey said. "My performance hasn't been there and I just have to do whatever I have to do to get back to the starting rotation."

Harvey is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA after starting four games this year.

In his last start on Thursday, Harvey gave up six runs in six innings to the Braves, who won 12-4.

