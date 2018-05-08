Mets' Matt Harvey Traded to Reds for Devin Mesoraco

By Charlotte Carroll
May 08, 2018

The Mets have traded pitcher Matt Harvey to the Reds in exchange for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash, the teams announced Tuesday.

Harvey will join the team later this week in Los Angeles. 

Harvey was designated for assignment last week after he rejected the team's assignment to be sent to the minors. General manager Sandy Alderson called the move  "The end of an era."

Harvey is 0–2 on the season with 7.00 ERA in 27 innings pitched. 

The right-hander had been defiant since he was demoted to the bullpen on April 21. He spent the first two games after the move not speaking to media

He's been the subject of criticism in the last week after he was spotted partying in Los Angeles before the Mets played San Diego. Alderson told reporters that he was not surprised of the news. 

Last season, Harvey was suspended for three games after he did not show up for a game at Citi Field. Harvey was out in Manhattan the night before.

Harvey has spent his entire career with the Mets since debuting in 2012. He made his first All-Star team in 2013 but missed the 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Mesoraco is hitting .220 with a home run and 3 RBI this season. He's been with Cincinnati since 2011 and made the All-Star team in 2014.

 

