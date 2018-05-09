Rafael Palmeiro, 53, to Sign With Independent League Team

Rafael Palmeiro’s unlikely comeback just became a reality. 

By Dan Gartland
May 09, 2018

Rafael Palmeiro is coming out of retirement to join an independent league team in Texas, he told the Dallas Morning News

Palmeiro, 53, is set to sign with the Cleburne Railroaders of the 12-team American Association, joining his son Patrick. 

Palmeiro had told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal this winter that he was hoping to make it back to the major leagues but no team was interested in a 53-year-old who had not played in the majors in 13 years. 

This won’t be the first time Palmeiro and Patrick will be on the same team. The elder Palmeiro played one game with his son for the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2015. All of Palmeiro’s comments leading up to this comeback, though, seem to indicate that it won’t be a one game stunt. 

Patrick Palmeiro, a 28-year-old third baseman, has spent the last three seasons in the independent leagues after washing out of the White Sox’ system.

The Railroaders open their season on May 18 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. 

