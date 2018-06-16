Watch: Cast of The Sandlot Reunites at Dodger Stadium for 25th Anniversary

Screenshot from @Dodgers via Twitter

How are you still killing us Smalls?

By Khadrice Rollins
June 16, 2018

Want a quick way to feel way older than you wanted to today but also still get really excited about something?

Before Saturday's game between the Dodgers and Giants in Los Angeles, the cast from "The Sandlot" reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary movie series, like they did previously this year.

And as if simply getting the cast back together and on a baseball field wasn't enough, the squad also came through with customized Dodgers jerseys to really enjoy the occasion.

Check out some of the shenanigans the Yeah-Yeah, Repeat, Smalls, Squints, Ham and the rest of the team got into before the game got started up.

If only they let Ham catch for Clayton Kershaw.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)