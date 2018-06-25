Monday's contest between the Astros and Blue Jays seemed like it was heading for extra innings or a potential Houston walk-off win when the bottom of the ninth inning started going.

Tony Kemp started the bottom of the frame with a walk, and then Josh Reddick singled to bring the tying-run to the plate in the 6-3 contest.

This put the Astros at the top of the lineup with no outs and George Springer up next at the plate.

Springer launched a fly ball into right field that appeared to be destined for the stands, until Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk leaped to make the play of the game.

In the bottom of the 9th, George Springer made a bid for a game-tying homer.



After that, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve struck out to end the game and give Toronto the road victory.