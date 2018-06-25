Watch: Randal Grichuk Saves the Day for Blue Jays With Game-Winning Home Run Robbery

Screenshot from @SINow via Twitter

The Blue Jays needed a big time play late in the ninth inning to beat the Astros Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 25, 2018

Monday's contest between the Astros and Blue Jays seemed like it was heading for extra innings or a potential Houston walk-off win when the bottom of the ninth inning started going.

Tony Kemp started the bottom of the frame with a walk, and then Josh Reddick singled to bring the tying-run to the plate in the 6-3 contest.

This put the Astros at the top of the lineup with no outs and George Springer up next at the plate.

Springer launched a fly ball into right field that appeared to be destined for the stands, until Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk leaped to make the play of the game.

After that, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve struck out to end the game and give Toronto the road victory.

