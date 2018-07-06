Watch: Jose Bautista Hits Grand Slam for First Career Walk-Off Home Run

Screenshot from @SINow via Twitter

Joey Bats hit a grand slam Friday night to give the Mets their second straight win.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 06, 2018

Joey Bats still has it.

With the Mets and Rays tied at one on Friday, Jose Bautista stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the bases loaded after an intentional walk to Brandon Nimmo.

On the first pitch Bautista saw from Tampa Bay righthander Chaz Roe, the 37-year-old outfielder sent the ball to the second deck in left field at Citi Field for the first regular-season walk-off home run of his career.

The homer was 337th of Bautista's career, and he entered Friday with the most home runs for any active player without a walk-off jack.

The Mets now sit at 35-49 after winning their second consecutive game.

