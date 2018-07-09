If Giants fans want to see two players representing their team during next week's All-Star Game, they will need to make sure Brandon Belt wins the Final Vote for the NL as catcher Buster Posey will miss the exhibition contest, according to multiple reports.

The 2012 NL MVP is dealing with a right hip inflammation, and San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy told reporters his catcher will get an injection for his injury after Sunday's game and then use the All-Star break to rest.

Bochy said the injury has hurt Posey's power at the plate.

"We talked about this in the past month, how we could get to the break and get this injection and hopefully get it to calm down and clear up," Bochy said according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. "He's been playing with it. You could tell. All of you can tell. It’s bothering him. He's been a warrior through this and had missed some time earlier for two or three days. The break will serve him well."

Posey was named to the All-Star team for the sixth time in his career on Sunday, and was set to join teammate and now-two-time All-Star Brandon Crawford in Washington, D.C. next week.

This season Posey has a slash of .285/.367/.412 with 27 RBIs in 74 games entering Monday.

MLB announced on Monday Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will replace Posey on the roster. This is the ninth time in his career Molina has been named to the All-Star team as he is hitting .278 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs this season entering Monday.