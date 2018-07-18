MLB Will Require Josh Hader to Undergo Sensitivity Training After Racist Tweets Surface

A series of racist and homophobic tweets sent by Hader surfaced on Tuesday.

By Nihal Kolur
July 18, 2018

After racist and homophobic tweets sent by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader surfaced during the All-Star Game, Major League Baseball has announced that the left-hander will not be suspended. However, he will be required to undergo sensitivity training and participation in the league's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

During the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday, Hader found himself caught up in a Twitter storm when tweets involving racist slurs and anti-gay sentiment were dug up.

The 24-year-old Hader apologized and said his tweets do not reflect his current views.

“When you’re a kid, you tweet what’s on your mind,” he told reporters after the game.

"You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old," he added. "As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn't reflect on who I am as a person today, and that's just what it is."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Brewers issued a statement on the scandal.

Hader has a 1.50 ERA this season in 48 innings with 89 strikeouts and seven saves.

