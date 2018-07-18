Josh Hader Apologizes for Racist, Homophobic Tweets That Surfaced During All-Star Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Brewers lefthanded pitcher Josh Hader apologized for racist and homophobic tweets from 2011 and 2012 that resurfaced during the 89th All-Star Game on Tuesday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 18, 2018

Brewers lefthanded pitcher Josh Hader responded to racist and homophobic tweets from 2011 and 2012 that resurfaced during the 89th All-Star Game on Tuesday night. 

The 24-year-old Hader apologized and said his tweets do not reflect his current views: “When you’re a kid, you tweet what’s on your mind,” he said.

He said it happened when it he was 17 years old and he was "immature," but it's still "inexcusable." 

Hader said he found out about the Twitter backlash when he left the game, and someone said he needed to find out what was going on. He said he's ready for any consequences.  

He has since set his account to private. 

Following the game, teammate Christain Yelich said he didn't know what really happened.

Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain also spoke about the matter. 

 

Hader pitched less than an inning, giving up a three-run homer to Jean Segura in the eighth. 

He has a 1.50 ERA this season in 48 innings with 89 strikeouts and seven saves. 

 

 

