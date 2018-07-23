Cardinals Rookie Daniel Poncedeleon Threw Seven No-Hit Innings vs. Reds in MLB Debut

Daniel Poncedeleon was making his MLB debut and threw seven no-hit innings to start the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 23, 2018

Daniel Poncedeleon was unhittable in his first seven innings in the majors.

The Cardinals' right-hander threw 116 pitches and surrendered just three walks in Monday's game against the Reds.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead, Poncedeleon racked up three strikeouts over seven hitless-innings. The Reds rallied for two runs with two outs in the ninth inning walk-off on the Cardinals, 2-1, and prevent the rookie pitcher from notching his first "W" in the big leagues.

Poncedeleon's start is even more incredible considering he is returning from a brain surgery that came after he was hit in the head with a line drive back in May of 2017.

In the eighth inning, Jordan Hicks came in to replace Poncedeleon on the mound.

After getting Adam Duvall to pop out to shortstop, Phillip Ervin singled to center off Hicks for Cincinnati's first hit of the game.

