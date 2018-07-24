The Yankees’ ‘Heart and Hustle Award’ Winner Was Announced at the Worst Time

Congratulations to Austin Romine, the anti-Gary Sanchez. 

By Dan Gartland
July 24, 2018

Monday’s Yankees-Rays game ended when Gary Sanchez didn’t bust it out of the box on a groundball up the middle with the bases loaded and two outs. Yankees fans are livid with Sanchez’s lack of hustle, and with good reason—had he beat the throw to first, the game would have been tied. (Jon Heyman is now reporting that Sanchez re-aggravated his injured groin earlier in the game.)

But you know who does hustle? Sanchez’s backup, Austin Romine. 

The tweet isn’t woefully ignorant of the timing, nor is it a shot a Sanchez. The Yankees just got really unlucky that Tuesday morning was when every team in baseball had to announce its Heart and Hustle Award winner. 

The award has been around 2005 and is voted on by former players, who nominate a player from each team. An MLB-wide winner is announced in November.

Better luck next year, Gary. 

