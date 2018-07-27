Josh Hader Booed By Giants Fans in First Road Appearance Since Twitter Controversy

Josh Hader was booed by Giants fans in his first road appearance since racist and homophobic from 2011 and 2012 resurfaced during the All-Star Game.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 27, 2018

Josh Hader received a standing ovation from Brewers fans when he returned to the mound last week in his first appearance at home after racist and homophobic from 2011 and 2012 resurfaced during the All-Star Game.

But in his first road appearance, the reception for the 24-year-old pitcher was different: Giants fans booed the pitcher when he debuted in the sixth inning Thursday night in San Francisco.

The boos started as he left the bullpen and grew louder as his name was called when he came in with two outs in the inning. 

“Like I said before, I can’t control what they’re going to say to me. I’ve made mistakes in my earlier years,” Hader said after the Brewers' 7–5 win. “I’ve just got to go out and focus on what I’ve got to do and that’s to get outs and help this team win. I can’t let my mistakes distract me from my job going now. Obviously I don’t like what I said back then and I obviously regret what came out, but we live and we learn as human beings. We’re not perfect. It’s how you learn from what you do and just become a better person from it.”

Following the All-Star game, Hader apologized and said the tweets do not reflect his current views. He then apologized to his teammates before the first game back from the All-Star break.

As punishment, MLB announced that the commissioner's office would require Hader to participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives in addition to sensitivity training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)